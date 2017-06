Oracle Arena played host to plenty of celebrities for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, as athletes flocked to see LeBron James and Kevin Durant battle it out on the court.

Among those in attendance were NFLers Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, who have hung out with each other on multiple occasions.

More stars show up to Oracle for game 2! Odell Beckham Jr himself! The #NBAFinals are lit! 🔥🔥💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/QvN4DWhqPI — FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) June 5, 2017

Giving a confident nod & a point to his ring finger, NY Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is still confident Cavs can win the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tW246E10nS — Game Theory (@GameTheoryNet) June 5, 2017

Neymar and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton were there, too.

📷 | Odell Beckham Jr, Lewis Hamilton, and Neymar at Game 2 of the #NBAFinals

in Oakland, Ca. pic.twitter.com/0nE0Bh9AYk — M·A·J (@UltraAutistic) June 5, 2017

Quite the star-studded cast.