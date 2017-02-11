Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was robbed during Super Bowl weekend, so he tried to get over that by partying it up in Paris this weekend.

Beckham was seen hitting the clubs with friends, and also joined forces with Von Miller. The Broncos linebacker was previously in London, but after getting an open invitation from OBJ, he decided to take the train to Paris to party with his NFL cohort.

TMZ was able to obtain some photos of them doing it up at the VIP Room, a known hot spot in Paris.

It’s no surprise that the two were surrounded by models, something that the rest of us can’t command when we travel overseas.