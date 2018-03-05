Quantcast
Odell Beckham was a groomsman at Sterling Shepard-Chanel Iman wedding (PHOTOS)
Posted by on March 5, 2018

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard married Instagram model Chanel Iman on Sunday, and it was quite the scene, with a number of celebrities in attendance.

The two tied the knot at Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, and both the ceremony and reception were quite extravagant. Chrissy Teigen and Gabrielle Union were among the celebrities there, as was one of Shepard’s teammates.

Odell Beckham Jr. was one of Shepard’s groomsmen, as you can see in the photos below.

Couldn’t imagine a more magical night. #Mr&MrsShepard

There were a lot of good-looking people in those photos. Now we know why I wasn’t invited.