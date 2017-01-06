After a solid performance in the Sugar Bowl, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is taking his talents to the professional level. Mixon carried the ball 19 times for 91 yards in the game, and scored two touchdowns as well.

There was a lot of pressure on him heading into the big matchup, due to his off-the-field issues, but Mixon played up to his potential and came through in a big way. And now he’s going out on top. It has been reported by multiple outlets that he will forego his junior and senior seasons, and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

BREAKING: Joe Mixon headed the NFL draft, sources close to the running back confirm https://t.co/3h7dxX7RYw — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 5, 2017

Mixon rushed 187 times for 1,274 yards during the 2016 season, and was a focal point of the Sooners offense. He recently received a lot of criticism after a video from 2014 emerged (watch here) which showed him punching a woman and leaving her unconscious, and some believed he should’ve been suspended for the Sugar Bowl.

Regardless, Mixon will be an intriguing prospect at the professional level, and he’s a player that could start immediately and help improve a team in need of an every-down back.