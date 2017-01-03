Oklahoma squared off against the second-best team in the SEC West (behind Alabama) in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night, and destroyed them 35-19. The game wasn’t even as close as the score suggested, to be honest.

There was a lot of reason for Sooner fans to boast during the game, and so, they did.

We all know that the Big 12 doesn’t get much love — even though both Oklahoma and Oklahoma St. won bowl games against solid opponents. It’s all about the SEC, as far as media coverage goes.

So, Sooner fans decided to troll Auburn with an “S-E-C!” chant during Monday night’s game.

SEC chant. Troll level: hundred million thousand pic.twitter.com/UbrZpOP6Gr — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 3, 2017

Troll so hard.