Magic Johnson seems to believe he’s a great evaluator of talent, but the problem is that he really isn’t.

There’s a reason Johnson deletes more tweets than he keeps, mainly because he’s been known to share asinine opinions that often come to be proven wrong.

His take on D’Angelo Russell is just another addition that long list of things he was incorrect about, when Johnson said he believed the recently-traded guard would be a “superstar” back in June 2015, roughly two years ago to this day.

Welp, the Lakers’ team president couldn’t have been more wrong about that one. Russell has averaged roughly 14 points and four assists per game during his career so far, and generated more headlines when he betrayed teammate Nick Young’s trust on Snapchat, rather than making waves on the court.