Olivier Giroud caps off thrilling comeback over Leicester City with late goal (VIDEO)
Posted by on August 11, 2017

Arsenal and Leicester City kicked off the 2017-18 English Premier League season on Friday, in a match that more than exceeded expectations.

Leicester City came into the match as a big underdog, yet looked anything but, capitalizing on the few opportunities they were able to create. Leicester jumped out to a 2-1 and 3-2 lead, but seemed to tire as the match went on.

And Arsenal was able to capitalize, riding the strong play from their two scorers.

Aaron Ramsey leveled the score at 3-3 in the 83rd minute, and fan favorite Olivier Giroud brought the Gunners faithful to their feet just two minutes later.

Check out how Giroud out-muscled his man and perfectly headed this ball home.

What a match.