New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon can afford to splurge on Christmas gifts this year after signing a five-year, $85 million free-agent contract in the offseason, but this was extremely generous of him.

According to Dan Duggan of NJ.com, Vernon gave teammates, coaches and other members of the organization a personalized bottle of Louis XIII Cognac, which costs roughly $1,500. Vernon also had each bottle engraved with the recipient’s name and he threw in matching champagne glasses.

Duggan estimates Vernon easily spent over $150,000 on the gifts for 75 players, 20 coaches and the other members of the organization.

Vernon has not only given the Giants bottles of expensive brandy but also production on the field. He has 61 tackles and a team-leading 8.5 sacks this season. He also leads the NFL in tackles for loss with 17.

This is a classy move by Vernon that will resonate with his team.