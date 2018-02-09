Garbage time often provides NBA’ers who don’t see much playing time to strut their stuff on the court, and that’s why it can feature some entertaining moments.

That’s what happened late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Mavericks-Warriors game, when Omri Casspi put Jalen Jones on skates.

Casspi brought the ball up the court, where he was picked up by Jones. The Warriors guard then changed direction with a nice crossover move, which resulted in Jones hitting the deck.

Omri Casspi puts Jalen Jones on the floor with the crossover pic.twitter.com/0AHBK6weqQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 9, 2018

Jones has averaged 1.5 minutes per game this season, and now we see why.