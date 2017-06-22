14-year-old Luke Terry may have a bit of a limitation, but he’s a better baseball player than many others that don’t have that particular handicap.

Terry, at only 19 months of age, lost his right arm to an E. coli infection, but that never stopped him from pursuing his dream. He continues to play baseball, and is pretty damn good at it.

In a really great gesture, the Orioles invited the middle-schooler from Tennessee to work out with some players before Wednesday’s game. He also caught the first pitch, which was an awesome moment.

Luke Terry hasn’t let anything stop him from doing what he loves. https://t.co/Fp1TG1oz1y #PlayBall pic.twitter.com/OkoG8SAl24 — Play Ball (@PlayBall) June 22, 2017

It really is impressive how Terry flips the ball out of his glove into his hand so he can throw it back swiftly.