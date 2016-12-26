As the NFL heads into the final regular season week, 14 of the league’s 16 playoff spots have already been clinched.

The AFC field is completely set, at least in terms of the conference’s six participants. The New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have all clinched playoff spots.

The NFC remains far more open. The Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants have clinched, with two spots—the NFC North winner and the final wild card—still open for Week 17.

The winner of Sunday night’s showdown between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will determine the title holder in the NFC North. The sixth and final playoff spot will come down to the loser in the NFC North, the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, the Lions can officially clinch a playoff spot by beating the Cowboys on Monday night.

If Detroit loses on Monday night, the Redskins can get in with a win over the Giants in Week 17. The Buccaneers need a win over the Carolina Panthers and a lot of help to sneak in as the sixth and final team in the NFC.

The NFL’s final week may not decide much in terms of which teams are going to the postseason, but there’s still plenty to sort out in Week 17.

Current playoff picture:

AFC

New England Patriots (13-2)* Oakland Raiders (12-3)* Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)* Houston Texans (9-6)* Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)* Miami Dolphins (10-5)*

NFC

Dallas Cowboys (12-2)* Atlanta Falcons (10-5)* Detroit Lions (9-5) Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1)* New York Giants (10-5)* Green Bay Packers (9-6)

*Clinched playoff berth