A special combination of toughness, production and good luck is required to be on the field for every defensive play of a given season.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, only four NFL players were able to play every snap on defense during the regular season.

The four:

Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (1,029)

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (1,027)

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree (1,090)

Oakland Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (1,048)

Clinton-Dix played also every snap (207) in the postseason, plus a few more snaps during Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

Quin played all 73 snaps during Detroit’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Round, while Nelson was on the field for all 74 as the Oakland Raiders lost to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round. Ogletree’s Rams did not make the postseason.

Playing every snap in a season is an achievement worth celebrating, especially in today’s fast, violent game. These four players survived a full season without any kind of significant injury, while also remaining productive enough at their respective position to warrant being on the field for every play. Bravo.