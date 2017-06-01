The Nashville Predators system is working. They have dominated five-on-five play and puck possession in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. Surely a formula for winning, yet they are 0-2 and now face the enormous task of winning four of the next five games against the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Goalie Pekka Rinne is not working.

In Game 1, the Penguins had just 12 shots. But a Mattias Ekholm own goal and a Jake Guentzel game winner after 37 minutes without a shot spelled victory for Pittsburgh.

Game 2 featured a first-period highlight reel goal by Nashville’s Pontus Aberg and a Guentzel rebound goal that somehow made it past Rinne, who got caught leaning the wrong way.

The second period was a defensive clinic put on by Nashville as the Penguins shot chart demonstrates:

Rinne, who was 4-0 after a playoff loss, couldn’t make a big save in the third period and was yanked after allowing Guentzel’s 12th goal of the playoffs, a Vernon Fiddler own goal and an Evgeni Malkin roof shot just 15 seconds later.

Rinne was the Conn Smythe Trophy favorite coming into the final series. He posted a .976 save percentage in Round 1, .932 in Round 2 and .925 in Round 3. The 6’5″ Finn has allowed eight goals on 36 shots in the first two games of the series, good for an ugly .778 save percentage. He has allowed three or more goals in five of his last seven games.

The Predators hold a 64-36 shot advantage so far in the series. The system is working. Rinne is not.

Rinne is now 0-7-2 lifetime against the Penguins as a starter and he entered the series with a .880 save percentage and a 3.57 goals-against average. Those numbers blew up after the first two games against the Penguins.

Here are Rinne’s 2017 playoff statistics:

vs. Chicago: 4-0, 0.70 GAA, .976 save percentage, 3 goals allowed

vs. St. Louis: 4-2, 1.86 GAA, .932 save percentage, 11 goals allowed

vs. Anaheim: 4-2, 2.23 GAA, .925 save percentage, 14 goals allowed

vs. Pittsburgh: 0-2, 4.69 GAA, .778 save percentage, 8 goals allowed

Can Rinne find his game in time for Nashville to get back in the series?

If he can stop the slide, the Predators will win Game 3.

“I treat this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said the 11-year-NHL veteran. “I’ve played a long time, and the first time having a chance to play for the Cup, so I just think you have to bury these two games and move ahead, and just find a way to find some success.”

Rinne was asked if his confidence was intact. He responded with this, “Of course, when you lose a couple games and get pulled you’re not happy how things went, but you’ve got to put those things behind and focus on the things you can control.”

“It’s obviously very disappointing right now, but it’s a series and we’re down 2-0 going home,” Rinne said. “I think we’re looking forward to playing in front of our fans.”

“We’re going to win the next game, and we’ll see what happens from there,” said P.K. Subban.

Certainly, the Nashville crazies in Smashville will provide a boost of energy for Rinne and his teammates.

“Our focus is Game 3 and going home to a crowd that’s going to be electric,” Predators captain Mike Fisher said. “We’re going to feed off that energy and we’re going to be ready.”

But will their goalie be ready?

