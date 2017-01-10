If a fan were given the chance to win $1 million, you’d think they would at least practice for the event at hand.

I’m not sure that football fan Joey Delk did, though, judging by what happened on Monday afternoon.

Delk was given the opportunity to win $1 million for Operation Homefront, and all he had to do was throw a football through a small target.

It didn’t really go well, though. It was horribly short, and just a bittt outside, putting it kindly.

what was that joey pic.twitter.com/8tzCuaPTLX — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 9, 2017

Sorry Joey, but you’ve gone viral.