Orioles manager Buck Showalter and the team’s players paid tribute to former third baseman Brooks Robinson in the most appropriate way possible on Thursday.

By that, we mean they came together and sang “Happy birthday” to the 80-year-old legend, and it was pretty great.

Robinson is one of the best defensive third basemen of all-time, and the franchise will never forget that. Outfielder Adam Jones certainly appreciates him, and all he did for the Orioles.

“You mean more to this franchise than you know,” Jones said.

The Hall of Famer spent 23 years with the Orioles organization.