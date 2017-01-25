Oscar De La Hoya was nabbed for DUI in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday night. He was pulled over for speeding, and after being suspected of being drunk, he failed sobriety tests.

De La Hoya has been battling an alcohol addiction since he was a kid, which he revealed in an interview from 2014. He has been to rehab for it twice, but unfortunately relapsed and will now have to deal with whatever consequences come as a result.

This 2014 interview with Graham Bensinger is a good one, as De La Hoya was very candid and opened up about a lot of subjects he had not previously discussed before.

Hopefully he’ll get the help he needs. Addiction is a tough beast to conquer.