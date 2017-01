The Red Sox have made it very clear to first baseman Pablo Sandoval that he needs to lose a considerable amount of weight this offseason, and it seems that he’s responded well.

Sandoval was recently seen working out sparring with a trainer, and he’s clearly lost at least 20 pounds since the Sox lost to the Jays in the playoffs.

Sandoval was 255 pounds at the end of last season, and he’s clearly not that big anymore. Let’s see if he can keep it up.