Pacers fans were in midseason form during Wednesday night’s game, and they did whatever they could to make things difficult for the Thunder.

Fans began making their presence felt before the game even tipped off, by showering former Pacers forward Paul George with boos during pregame introductions.

They didn’t stop there, though.

Later in the game, fans attempted to get in Carmelo Anthony’s head when he was attempting a pair of free throws. Pacers fans chanted “Honey Nut Cheerios” while he was at the line, which prompted a smile from Melo, and resulted in him making the first free throw but missing the second.

pic.twitter.com/I6MMZIW7xb — Travis Singleton (@SneakerReporter) December 14, 2017

For those that aren’t aware, this was a reference to what former NBA’er Kevin Garnett once said to Anthony on the court about his wife, La La.