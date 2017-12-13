Paul George returned to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time since being traded to the Thunder on Wednesday night, and he did not receive a warm welcome from fans or the organization.

Pacers fans showered him with boos during pregame introductions, which was a pretty direct way of expressing how they felt about their former star. The Pacers also managed to take a shot at George, but did so in a more subtle manner.

The team showed a video which featured some of Indiana’s greatest sports stars over the years, but George, however, was not on it.

The Pacers just showed a long video going through all the greats in their history — Wayman Tisdale, Chuck Person, Dale Davis, Jeff Foster, Jalen Rose, Reggie Miller, etc. Paul George was not included. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 14, 2017

That’s about as petty as it gets.