Posted byon
Paul George returned to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time since being traded to the Thunder on Wednesday night, and he did not receive a warm welcome from fans or the organization.
Pacers fans showered him with boos during pregame introductions, which was a pretty direct way of expressing how they felt about their former star. The Pacers also managed to take a shot at George, but did so in a more subtle manner.
The team showed a video which featured some of Indiana’s greatest sports stars over the years, but George, however, was not on it.
That’s about as petty as it gets.