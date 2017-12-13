Quantcast
Pacers take subtle jab at Paul George with introduction video
Paul George returned to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time since being traded to the Thunder on Wednesday night, and he did not receive a warm welcome from fans or the organization.

Pacers fans showered him with boos during pregame introductions, which was a pretty direct way of expressing how they felt about their former star. The Pacers also managed to take a shot at George, but did so in a more subtle manner.

The team showed a video which featured some of Indiana’s greatest sports stars over the years, but George, however, was not on it.

That’s about as petty as it gets.