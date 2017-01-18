The Green Bay Packers are preparing for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with a hobbled group of receivers for red-hot quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that neither Jordy Nelson (ribs) not Davante Adams (ankle) would practice on Wednesday, with Adams potentially unable to participate until Saturday.

Nelson is still dealing with multiple broken ribs. Adams hurt his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.

“We’ve won without them before,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We’d like to have them out there, but we’ll see what happens.”

Nelson is still a long shot to play after hurting his ribs against the New York Giants. Adams is far more likely to play, but he was severely hobbled by an ankle injury during his disappointing 2015 season.

The two receivers caught 26 of Rodgers’ 40 touchdown passes during the regular season. Adams has 13 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown during the postseason.

The Packers need all the firepower they can get against the Atlanta Falcons, who led the NFL in scoring offense this season. Expect a bump in opportunities for Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison and Jared Cook, especially if Adams is unable to play.