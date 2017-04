Sports fans sometimes do odd things to pledge support for their favorite teams.

One particular Packers fan did just that, getting a tattoo of Aaron Rodgers that was questionable at best. It wasn’t the type of tattoo you usually see, predicting a title win or something of that nature.

No, this one showed a half-naked Aaron Rodgers wearing a jock strap, and tattoo artist Alisha Rice posted a photo of it on Instagram.

The fan is stuck with that “art” for life.