It’s not uncommon to see scuffles break out between team members at NFL camps or practices—but it sounds like members of the Green Bay Packers were going all out at a recent OTA workout during a fistfight.

The NFL could have something to say about the matter.

According to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and linebacker Johnathan Calvin went at it in a big way, throwing hands “wildly” before Clay Matthews and others had to hop in and break it up.

Spriggs wasn’t happy about a bull rush from the rookie linebacker and had this head-turning quote after the fact:

“If I’m going to throw a punch I’m not really trying to hit the face of his helmet,” Spriggs said in the locker room after practice. “I’m trying to get under his chin or something, you know what I mean? It’s the people that miss that are hitting helmets. I’ll throw a couple but I’m not going to sit there and punch someone’s helmet. That’s stupid.”

As Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk pointed out, though, the NFL has come down hard on teams such as the Seattle Seahawks for events like this in the past.

OTAs are supposed to be non-contact ordeals. Players swinging at each other’s faces—helmets on or not—certainly classifies as contact.

Now the Packers have to hope the league doesn’t decide to step in on this one.