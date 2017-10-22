Packers running back Aaron Jones did his first Lambeau Leap after scoring the second touchdown of his career during Sunday’s game against the Saints, and received some “special treatment” from a fan in the stands in doing so.

Jones broke off a 46-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game, and celebrated accordingly. He leaped into the stands to celebrate with Packers fans, when a female in a yellow poncho got a bit too handsy with him. Check out the video below, which shows her rubbing him in areas she probably shouldn’t have been touching.

Poncho lady getting a little to comfortable during Aaron Jones' Lambeau Leap

pic.twitter.com/DqxfJPriWB — NOT_SCTop10 (@NOTSCTop10PIays) October 22, 2017

Twitter users poked fun at the odd sequence of events, as you might imagine they would.

Hey you pay that money for those seats it comes with a little privilege. Or maybe she works for the NFL Safety Committee just making sure the equipment works — C-Web (@mrpackman) October 22, 2017

The old poncho package grab — Brian quigley (@Bpquigs) October 22, 2017

The fan crossed the line there, and hopefully having her actions seen by millions of people will make her think twice about giving a touchdown rubdown next time.