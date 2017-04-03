It’s time the NFL takes the NFL draft to Green Bay.

Many teams and cities have started to throw names in the hat when it comes to hosting future NFL drafts, headlined by Denver, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and even Canton.

Feel free to add Green Bay to the list.

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy wants to see it happen, according to Ryan Wood of the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel:

“We’ve put some thought into it,” Murphy said this past week at the NFL meetings. “I think with Titletown being up and running then, it’d be a nice way to showcase some of the things that we’ve done to Lambeau Field and around the stadium.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has commented on Green Bay’s desire to host the event:

“I think that whole development that’s happening around the stadium could be a great place for it,” Goodell said, “but a lot of communities are trying to do this. Each community is putting their own twists on these things, which is really great.”

On one hand, Green Bay is a little out of the way when it comes to cities fans from around the world might want to travel to for the draft. Add in potential freezing temperatures and hotel space to the mix and it doesn’t sound like the top choice for a draft venue.

But as Murphy points out, the history of the franchise and its meaning to the league make it a worthwhile host. In fact, Green Bay doesn’t have a rival in this regard, so hardcore fans from around the world shouldn’t have any issues making the trip.

While the competition to host a draft looks fierce, Green Bay has plenty to offer and should probably top the list as far as new hosts go.

