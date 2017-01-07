It’s no secret that Green Bay Packers fans love their team. In addition to that, they also enjoy their beer, brats and cheese curds, which anyone who’s been to Lambeau Field can attest to.

The team is set to host the Giants on Sunday in a wild-card matchup, and fans in attendance can enjoy a few of those things during the game. Lambeau Field will be selling a three-pound bowl of food—appropriately named the “Lam-Bowl”—and it’s quite the concoction.

The giant bowl includes sausage, cheese curds, red cherry peppers, bacon, tater tots and Leinenkugel’s Bavarian Dunkel beer cheese, according to WLUK FOX 11. It is available for only $10, which actually seems like good value, judging by how much food is included.

This seems like a lot of food, and would probably take an entire day for me to eat it all. We’re talking about two different types of meat, a ton of cheese and loads of starch (tater tots).

Would you buy one? And, most importantly, would you be able to eat the entire thing?