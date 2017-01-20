The status of three injured receivers are still up in the air as the Green Bay Packers prepare for Sunday’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

On Friday, the Packers listed Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) as questionable for the NFC Championship Game.

Five #Packers listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Atlanta.#GBvsATL injury report 📋: https://t.co/0yju1GRGTD pic.twitter.com/bhZ5GlKREe — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 20, 2017

Nelson is still dealing with broken ribs suffered in the NFC wild card round. He practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was held out on Friday with an illness.

Neither Adams nor Allison practiced this week. Adams has a sprained ankle, while Allison has a hurt hamstring.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said all three receivers could be a game-time decision.

McCarthy said will give each of the three receivers – Nelson, Allison, Adams — every opportunity to play. All 3 may be game-time decisions. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 20, 2017

The only other receivers on the Packers roster are Randall Cobb, Jeff Janis and Trevor Davis.

The Packers also listed safety Morgan Burnett (quad) and cornerback Quinten Rollins (concussion/neck) as questionable.

The Falcons only listed four players on their Friday injury report. All four are expected to play.