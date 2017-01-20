The status of three injured receivers are still up in the air as the Green Bay Packers prepare for Sunday’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.
On Friday, the Packers listed Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) as questionable for the NFC Championship Game.
Nelson is still dealing with broken ribs suffered in the NFC wild card round. He practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was held out on Friday with an illness.
Neither Adams nor Allison practiced this week. Adams has a sprained ankle, while Allison has a hurt hamstring.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said all three receivers could be a game-time decision.
The only other receivers on the Packers roster are Randall Cobb, Jeff Janis and Trevor Davis.
The Packers also listed safety Morgan Burnett (quad) and cornerback Quinten Rollins (concussion/neck) as questionable.
The Falcons only listed four players on their Friday injury report. All four are expected to play.