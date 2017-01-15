Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley plays in the slot, so sometimes he’s the unfortunate recipient of a big hit.

And in the playoffs, where every yard counts, defenders often make receivers and running backs pay for coming open over the middle. That’s what happened to Beasley in Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the Packers.

The Cowboys were faced with a key third-and-four scenario, on the brink of field-goal range, but were looking for some insurance on what would’ve been a difficult kick. Dak Prescott hit Beasley on a quick slant to move the chains for an 18-yard gain, but Packers safety Kentrell Brice made him pay for it by delivering a crushing hit.

The 174-pound Beasley got right up afterward, showing just how tough he is.