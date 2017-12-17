The Packers celebrated Aaron Rodgers’ first touchdown pass since returning from injury with a funny sequence in the end zone.

Rodgers threw a 13-yard pass to Davante Adams for the score in the first quarter of the game, and the Packers receiver was joined by Randall Cobb and two others in the end zone to celebrate.

The four Packers players elected to line up alongside each other, and then began powerwalking as fast as possible, which was pretty funny, and also unexpected.

#Packers do powerwalk race celebration after the touchdown pic.twitter.com/HcFXf5znMw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 17, 2017

That’s a new one.