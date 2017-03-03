The Packers made the playoffs for the eighth straight year in 2016.

Guess what that means?

It means the Packers also raised their ticket prices for the eighth straight year, according to USA Today.

Prices for season-ticket holders will increase $7 per ticket. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said that even with the price increase, the rates will remain below the league average.

The Packers didn’t raise ticket prices between 2007 and 2009, and at that point Packers tickets were among the cheapest in the league. Other teams wanted the Packers to charge more because they have a waiting list for season tickets. Visiting teams get a percentage of ticket revenue.

Packers ticket prices ranged from $59 to $72 before the increases began. In 2017, they range from $102 to $129.

So if the Packers get off to another rough start next season, either way they’ll be able to “R-E-L-A-X” with the confidence that Aaron Rodgers will turn another season around or if he doesn’t, maybe their ticket prices won’t go up in 2018.