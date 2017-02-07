The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with one of the few remaining remembers of the team that won Super Bowl XLV.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers released running back James Starks on Tuesday.

Source: the Packers have cut RB James Starks (non-football injury designation). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2017

Starks was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2010. As a rookie, he helped stabilize Green Bay’s running back position during the team’s run to Super Bowl XLV, rushing for 315 yards and a touchdown over the four playoff games.

Starks never developed into a true starting running back, but he was a reliable option for the Packers as a backup. Over seven seasons in Green Bay, Starks rushed for 2,506 yards and nine touchdowns, while catching 125 passes for 1,017 yards and six more scores.

His career went downhill fast in 2016. Starks, who turns 31 later this month, averaged just 2.3 yards per carry over nine games. He missed the final six games (including playoffs) after suffering a concussion in a December car accident.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it’s possible the Packers may have interest in bringing Starks back at a more manageable salary.