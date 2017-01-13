The Green Bay Packers will be without top receiver Jordy Nelson against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Nelson was ruled out for the NFC Divisional Round because he still hasn’t been medically cleared to practice after fracturing multiple ribs.

McCarthy on Jordy Nelson: We're going to declare him out for the game Sunday. #GBvsDAL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 13, 2017

McCarthy on Jordy Nelson (ruled out for Sunday): We'll re-evaluate Monday. He's going through a workout now. He's feeling better every day. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 13, 2017

Nelson suffered his rib injury during the Packers’ 38-13 win over the New York Giants. He left the game in the first half and didn’t return, and it was later revealed he broke multiple ribs.

McCarthy left the door open for Nelson to play if he could practice on Friday or Saturday, but the Packers’ leading receiver couldn’t progress through the rehab portion of the week.

A year removed from tearing his ACL and missing the entire 2015 season, Nelson returned in 2016 and caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns.

The loss is a big one for Green Bay, but last week proved Aaron Rodgers could stay red-hot without his favorite receiver.

The Packers scored all 38 points after Nelson left the game last Sunday. Receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb combined for 241 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants’ No. 2 scoring defense.

Rookie receiver Geronimo Allison is expected to take on a bigger role with Nelson out against the Cowboys.