It would appear that the Cowboys’ offensive line won the strength vs. strength battle with what was at the time the NFL’s top rushing defense in Week 6 at Lambeau Field.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 157 yards in the Cowboys’ 30-16 victory over the Packers.

“We wore them down earlier in the game, and in the second half you started to see runs break open,” Elliott told the Green Bay Press-Gazette via NFL.com.

Elliott did gain 97 yards in the second half, but the Packers have a different view of how the game unfolded. They say gap discipline was the problem.

“If you look at the runs he hit on us the first time, it was guys just doing too much or kind of playing outside the scheme,” Clay Matthews said.

The fourth-seeded Packers (10-6) face the top-seeded Cowboys (13-3) Sunday afternoon in the divisional playoffs. The Packers will be trying to get to the conference championship game for the second time in three years. The Cowboys are trying to get there for the first time in 21 years.

Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion said that watching film of the first game against the Cowboys reassures him that the Packers can fix their mistakes.

“Makes me sleep better at night,” Guion said.

Not many defensive players rest so easy when they have to worry about stopping Elliott.