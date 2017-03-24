The Green Bay Packers know all about Adrian Peterson.

Given the need at running back, one would think the Packers would at least kick the tires on Peterson, provided he was worth looking into and paying.

Apparently the Packers don’t feel any such way. In fact, the team has avoided even setting up a visit with him, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

Said on @SportsCenter two NFL sources believe Adrian Peterson is still free agent b/c initial price too high. GB mulled visit but passed — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2017

It’s interesting to hear where Peterson values himself from a financial standpoint. Most can look around the league and see how devalued the position is these days, so a guy who is 31 years old with spotty production over his last three years doesn’t figure to get a huge deal.

Peterson only played in three games last year and missed most of 2014. He has a huge workload on his body already, so teams like the Packers will only have an interest in him as a low-risk move on a cheap contract. It’s simply the nature of the business, something Peterson might have to compensate for if he wants to play next season at all.

As for the Packers, they have something interesting going with Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael. They can add to it with a cheap veteran or rookie and be fine as opposed to paying up for a guy like Peterson.

