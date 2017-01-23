Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was involved in an off-field incident three weeks ago, when he was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance.

Jones reportedly banged on a glass door at a Cincinnati hotel and then got into it with a security guard. It was reported that he then shoved and poked the security guard in the eye, and followed that up by headbutting a police officer. Unfortunately, he didn’t stop there, as he also spit on a nurse that worked on the jail’s medical staff, and was charged with a felony for doing so (harassment with a bodily substance).

Video of the incident has now emerged after TMZ was able to obtain it, and it’s quite ugly. You can hear Jones cursing at the officer, and he also had this to say:

“I hope you die tomorrow,” he said to the police officer. “You’re gonna be out of a job tomorrow.”

It’s not the first time Jones has been involved in an off-field incident, and the Bengals will likely consider releasing him in the future. The 33-year-old cornerback would earn a $6.3 million base salary in 2017, and the footage from this video really doesn’t reflect well on the organization.