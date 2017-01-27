Since most fans in San Diego can’t stand the sight of their Chargers gear after the team decided to move to Los Angeles, the Padres, the city’s last major professional sports team left, are offering something in return for that gear.

At the “Celebrate San Diego Rally” on Feb. 11 at Petco Park, the Padres will offer $25 credit to the team store in exchange for Chargers gear, and the Padres are donating that gear to charity.

Via MLB.com:

Those who would like to donate their Chargers apparel in good condition will be able to exchange one piece of Chargers clothing or a Chargers hat for a $25 credit to the Padres Majestic Team Store good through May 4, 2017.This offer is good for one (1) Chargers item exchanged for one (1) store credit per adult (ages 18 and older). Multiple exchange locations will be open in the Park at the Park, but guests are encouraged to line up early to minimize wait times. The Padres will distribute donated clothing items to charitable partners that support our neighbors in need.

This seems like a better alternative to burning that gear and getting nothing in return. Plus, it’s for charity. Now that the Chargers are gone, it’s time for the city of San Diego to rally around the Padres.