ESPN reporter Britt McHenry made it clear that she is not in favor of female athletes posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which resulted in one of the women who appeared in the magazine to respond.
Golfer Paige Spiranac, along with gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman, elected to pose nude for the annual edition of the magazine. Spiranac posted this tweet to promote the release of the magazine.
McHenry then took to Twitter to weigh in about it soon after.
Spiranac fired back at the ESPN reporter not too long afterward, stating that it was her choice to pose nude, and that it’s what’s inside a person that really matters.
McHenry wasn’t done, and appeared to want to get the last word in — taking a shot at Spiranac in the process by calling her “attention-seeking.”
The exchange ended there, as Spiranac didn’t appear to be interested in going back and forth with McHenry any longer. Both women raised good points, and it’s subjective as to who actually won the debate.