The jokes are going to be swirling surrounding Curtis Samuel’s choice of transportation to training camp.

Samuel, a rookie wide receiver out of Ohio State, rolled up to training camp fresh out of his mother’s car. While his teammates arrived in $100K+ automobiles, Samuel proudly got up out of his mother’s car and made his way to join the rest of the pack.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Stewart rolled up in something he calls the “Duckmobile.”

Jonathan Stewart pulls up in what he calls his "Duckmobile." Audi sedan tricked out in Oregon's colors. pic.twitter.com/jDMBDY8H6O — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 25, 2017

Did she remember to pack his lunch?