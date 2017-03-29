The Carolina Panthers might have their eyes set on the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, which currently belongs to the San Francisco 49ers.

A team needing to help Cam Newton in any way possible wouldn’t be so silly to consider making a move up.

Hence Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee noting rumors have made the rounds about a possible trade:

Lots of talk/rumor about Carolina (picking at No. 8) trying to obtain #49ers' No. 2 pick. Told there's nothing currently in the works. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 29, 2017

At first pass, it seems silly to give up assets to move up a few spots in such a deep class.

But, should the Cleveland Browns decide to go all Cleveland Browns and take a pass on Myles Garrett, this would put the Panthers in a position to grab one of the best defensive talents to enter the draft in a long time. And a guy like Solomon Thomas isn’t going to make it to No. 8.

Don’t forget about the other side of the ball, either. If the Panthers feel like Leonard Fournette won’t make it to the eighth pick, it’s worth moving up to make sure they get their guy. Many will scoff at the idea of moving up for a running back, but an elite rookie on the field with Newton could work wonders for the offense.

It comes down to asking price. If the Panthers don’t have to give up a ton to make sure they get the prospect they love, go for it. There is plenty of value to be had at No. 8, but if a move up assures the Panthers the very top prospect on their board, that’s considered a win, even if the outside world disagrees.

