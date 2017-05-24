Now that former Colts punter Pat McAfee is out of the league, he has free rein to do as he pleases, and to say whatever he wants.

McAfee worked out a deal with Barstool Sports ahead of the Super Bowl earlier this year, which gives him the platform to say ridiculous things and share his reactions to the news on a daily basis.

And when a piece of news that hit close to home broke on Wednesday, McAfee couldn’t restrain himself from weighing in about it.

The Browns announced that they were hiring former Colts general manager Ryan Grigson as a personnel guy, which is clearly a large fall from grace for him. And, ironically, he landed with the team that robbed him blindly in the Trent Richardson trade. Here’s what McAfee had to say about it on Twitter.

It’s kind of surprising that Grigson would even take that job, but for some guys, it’s hard to stay away from football. And for McAfee, well, some opinions are better kept to one’s self.