Patric Hornqvist was the hero for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday night.

Just when the game was slowing down a bit and seemed destined for overtime, with 1:35 remaining, Hornqvist made something out of nothing and buried a rebound attempt late. He somehow banked the puck off Pekka Rinne into the net.

It would prove to be the game-winner, with the Penguins achieving a shutout on the road to win the Stanley Cup Trophy.

Hornqvist created something out of nothing on that play. That’s just what players on winning organizations — a la Penguins, Patriots, Warriors — often do. That’s why they’re a step above everyone else.