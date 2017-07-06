Milos Teodosic hasn’t even played an NBA game yet, and he’s already being called the passer in the league, at least by one NBA player.

The European star point guard agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, reuniting him with Patrick Beverley, who previously played in Greece with Teodosic. Beverley has seen first-hand Teodosic’s passing skills, and didn’t hold back when comparing him to the rest of the league’s playmakers.

Patrick Beverley on Teodosic: "He might be the best passer in the NBA right now." PBev needs to change hotel alias: "I used Milos Teodosic!" — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

For those who don’t know, Teodosic is a legend in Europe because of his passing. He also averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range with CSKA Russia in 2016-17. Here is just a sample of the exciting plays Teodosic made last season:

He’s no Chris Paul, but Teodosic will make the Clippers’ offense worth watching next season. Not to mention he’ll be throwing some of those slick passes to high-flying big men Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Time will tell if Teodosic is the best passer in the NBA, but he’s got a strong resume to back it up.