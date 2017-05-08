Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Patrick Beverley sheds a few tears after hitting three-pointer as tribute to grandfather
Posted by on May 7, 2017

Rockets guard Patrick Beverley learned of the passing of his grandfather just hours before Sunday’s game against the Spurs tipped off, but he still participated in the must-win (for Houston) matchup.

The Rockets got Beverley involved early, with James Harden finding him with a pass as he got open on the perimeter in the first minute of the game. Beverley drained the three-pointer with ease, and then pointed to the sky and shed a few tears as tribute to his grandfather.

The Rockets were clearly trying to have Beverley score their first points of the game, and sure enough, he did.