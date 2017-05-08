Rockets guard Patrick Beverley learned of the passing of his grandfather just hours before Sunday’s game against the Spurs tipped off, but he still participated in the must-win (for Houston) matchup.

The Rockets got Beverley involved early, with James Harden finding him with a pass as he got open on the perimeter in the first minute of the game. Beverley drained the three-pointer with ease, and then pointed to the sky and shed a few tears as tribute to his grandfather.

Patrick Beverley gets very emotional after opening three pointer just hours after learning his grandfather died pic.twitter.com/rYzT3PBi5h — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 8, 2017

The Rockets were clearly trying to have Beverley score their first points of the game, and sure enough, he did.