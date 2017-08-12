Patrick Mahomes will eventually be replacing Alex Smith, it’s really just a matter of when.
Smith is a solid game manager, and rarely turns the football over, but the Chiefs now have more speed on offense, and they’ll eventually favor a quarterback with a strong arm that can make the offense more dynamic and less predictable.
While Smith may avoid throwing downfield, Mahomes seems to actually prefer it. He has a cannon for an arm, which the 49ers learned in Friday’s exhibition game.
On his first play from scrimmage, Mahomes uncorked a 40-yard bomb — effortlessly — and connected with Demarcus Robinson. Unfortunately, the play was wiped out due to a hold, but the point is to marvel at Mahomes’ arm, which we can do in the video below.
Mahomes can really sling it. Will he eventually replace Smith as the team’s signal caller this season?