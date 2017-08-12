Patrick Mahomes will eventually be replacing Alex Smith, it’s really just a matter of when.

Smith is a solid game manager, and rarely turns the football over, but the Chiefs now have more speed on offense, and they’ll eventually favor a quarterback with a strong arm that can make the offense more dynamic and less predictable.

While Smith may avoid throwing downfield, Mahomes seems to actually prefer it. He has a cannon for an arm, which the 49ers learned in Friday’s exhibition game.

On his first play from scrimmage, Mahomes uncorked a 40-yard bomb — effortlessly — and connected with Demarcus Robinson. Unfortunately, the play was wiped out due to a hold, but the point is to marvel at Mahomes’ arm, which we can do in the video below.

Welcome to the NFL, @PatrickMahomes5 Former #TexasTech QB Mahomes first NFL pass, 40 yards to Demarcus Robinson, is wiped out by holding. pic.twitter.com/uqP2v4aUbh — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_KAMC) August 12, 2017

Mahomes can really sling it. Will he eventually replace Smith as the team’s signal caller this season?