Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been shooting up draft boards. He has a strong arm, can make all the throws and while he’s not ready to start immediately, he’s a project that many coaches would be thrilled to work with and develop.

We all know that behind every great man is a great woman, and sure enough, that seems to be the case for Mahomes. He’s been dating Brittany Matthews for a few years now, even though she attended the University of Texas. They may have attended rival schools, but the two look to be pretty happy with one another.

Here are some photos of the two together.

