Patrick Mahomes is set to take over as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018, now that Alex Smith has been traded to the Redskins.

Mahomes has a strong arm, is mobile, and can create plays outside the pocket, giving the Chiefs a dynamic ability at the position they’ve been lacking.

Not only does he have a great skill set, but Mahomes is also winning off the field as well. Mahomes has been dating University of Texas soccer star Brittany Matthews since the two were in college, and you’ll want to check her out.

Here are some pictures of the two, via her Instagram.

You’ll be seeing a lot of her in the future, Chiefs fans.