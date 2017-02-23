Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want quarterback-needy teams to forget about him in the draft.

Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer have been grabbing the pre-Scouting Combine headlines, but Mahomes says he can boost his stock at the combine and ultimately be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

That would mean going to the Browns, and Mahomes would be OK with that.

“I want to get drafted as high as possible and I want to get drafted to the right team, and I feel like Hue Jackson has a great thing going there,” Mahomes told Cleveland.com during Super Bowl week.

Mahomes threw for 5,052 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions at Texas Tech in 2016. The question mark that hangs over his head is whether his success in Texas Tech’s “Air Raid” offense can translate to the NFL. He received a second-round grade from the NFL draft advisory board, but his sights are set higher than that.

“It’s always the dream to get drafted No. 1 overall,” Mahomes said.

It’s easy to snicker at Mahomes’ assessment that Jackson “has a good thing going,” but if he turns out to be right about that, then he’ll be regarded as someone who knows his football.

Mahomes doesn’t have to be the top pick to go to Cleveland. The Browns have the No. 12 pick as well.