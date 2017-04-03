Normally when a draft prospect visits a team at this time of year, it’s not really news. These types of visits are as much a part of April as Easter egg hunts.

When a quarterback likely to be drafted in the first round visits the Steelers, however, it does raise some eyebrows.

Among the pre-draft visitors to the #Steelers today: #Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs and #TexasTech QB Patrick Mahomes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger said two days after the season ended that he couldn’t guarantee he’d be back next season. It would be stunning if the 35-year-old Roethlisberger actually did retire, but the Steelers have to start thinking about drafting his successor.

Mahomes, son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, led the NCAA with 5,052 passing yards last season, throwing 41 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. The question mark that looms over his head is whether or not his skills in Texas Tech’s spread offense can translate to the NFL.

Since drafting Roethlisberger 11th overall in 2004, the Steelers have drafted only three quarterbacks and none of them in the first three rounds.

Josh Dobbs, from Tennessee, is rated as a late-round pick. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers drafted a quarterback of that caliber. If they drafted Mahomes with the No. 30 pick, however, jaws would drop. The Steelers have more immediate needs at cornerback and outside linebacker.

Until Roethlisberger actually says he’ll return next season, however, the Steelers might as well kick the tires on one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

