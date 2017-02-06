The New England Patriots came back from 25 points down to beat the Atlanta Falcons and win Super Bowl LI.

The incredible rally shattered the previous record for biggest comeback in a Super Bowl (10 points), but it also stands as one of the rarest comebacks in the league’s history, regardless of time or setting.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Patriots became just the fifth team in NFL history to overcome a 25-point deficit in the second half and win.

New England trailed 28-3 after Falcons running back Tevin Coleman caught a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Atlanta wouldn’t score again.

The Patriots, on the other hand, went on to score the game’s final 31 points and shock the world.

According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, teams trailing by at least 25 points during the first three quarters of a game are now 3-391 since 2001, with the Patriots’ win in Super Bowl LI representing one of the three victories.

New England’s first and only lead in the game came when running back James White plunged in for the game-winning touchdown on the first drive of overtime.

The other four teams to come back from 25 points down in the second half to win: 1980 San Francisco 49ers, 1987 Arizona Cardinals, 1992 Buffalo Bills and the 2013 Indianapolis Colts. The Bills and Colts both pulled off the feat during the wild card round.

The Patriots became the fifth team to join the club, and they did it on the grandest stage of them all—where comebacks of this magnitude just don’t happen.