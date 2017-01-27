Both the Patriots and Falcons will be looking fresh when they square off in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium next weekend.

The uniforms have been released, and now we have a peek at what the guys will look like when they take the field.

The Patriots have actually elected to wear their road whites, rather than their home blue jerseys.

Patches for the #Patriots Super Bowl LI jerseys are on! #OneMore pic.twitter.com/tc8f2QwQCH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2017

And the Falcons, on the other hand, are growing with their eye-catching red jerseys. That way, when Julio Jones is held by the Patriots defensive backs, the refs can see it.

Our friends at NESN also provided a look at what the Patriots will be wearing at Super Bowl Opening Night (aka Media Day).

So uniforms wise, who ya got? The Patriots will be sporting the fresh, classic look, but the Falcons’ uniforms are flashy.