New England Patriots fans got a little rowdy at Tuesday’s Super Bowl parade.

Veterans of such an event, it was easy to expect fans to get creative as Tom Brady and the Patriots rode floats through the city of Boston.

One fan impressively climbed a tree and pounded two brews at once, as other fans recorded on Twitter:

No sign yet of the Patriots at the #patriotsparade, but this tree-climbing beer drinker is entertaining. pic.twitter.com/cwESoyx4Bc — Juliana (@attackofthetext) February 7, 2017

To that guy, salute. Climbing a tree is hard enough. Doing so in the snow while probably drunk and then finding the balance to slam two beers at once?

Championship material, really.